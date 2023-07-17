Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 256,114 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,114 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

