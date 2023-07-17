Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.47. 304,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,285. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

