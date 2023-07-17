Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1,909.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 1,398,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 619,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.