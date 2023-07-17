Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,275,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $45,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.64.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.82. The company had a trading volume of 115,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,857. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

