Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,080 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,716,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

