Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. 708,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,782. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

