Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,967 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 254.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 448,382 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.62. 35,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.83.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital cut their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

