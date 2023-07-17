Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 41.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,742,000 after purchasing an additional 271,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 597.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 199,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,912 shares of company stock worth $41,778,435. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.50. 221,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,234. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $146.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

