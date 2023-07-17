Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.65 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $5.65 million and $274,801.27 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.00308617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.75 or 0.00837605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00544940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00062832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00124665 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,908,793 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

