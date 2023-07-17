Outfitter Financial LLC Takes $676,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in TEGNA by 87.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Several research firms have commented on TGNA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

