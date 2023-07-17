Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $418.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $296.95 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

