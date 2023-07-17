Outfitter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.