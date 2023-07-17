OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OSAGF remained flat at $52.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.05. OSRAM Licht has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86.

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $994.51 million for the quarter. OSRAM Licht had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.93%.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

