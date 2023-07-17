Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Development Stock Down 3.3 %

Osisko Development stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 22,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,659. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Osisko Development will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 112.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Osisko Development by 2,497.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

