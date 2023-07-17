Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $45.86 million and $334,418.52 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

