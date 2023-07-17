Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $119.59. 1,705,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,338. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

