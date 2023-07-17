Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $324.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.