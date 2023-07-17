Oppenheimer Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,350.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,050.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,099.50.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $48.02 on Monday, hitting $2,104.00. 51,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,576. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,291.63 and a 12 month high of $2,147.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,066.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,788.85. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.