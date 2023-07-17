Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$78.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a market cap of C$188.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$58.00 and a 12-month high of C$97.77.
About Olympia Financial Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Olympia Financial Group
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
- eBay Steps Aboard the AI Bandwagon with Certilogo Acquisition
- How the NASDAQ 100 Special Rebalancing Will Hurt Performance
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Still Make Sense in 2023
- United Health Stock Is Flying, It May Only Be The Beginning
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.