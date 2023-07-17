Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.09

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 24570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $261,827. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

