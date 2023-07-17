Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.88. 17,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,863. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $666.36 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

