Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 343,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,245. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.