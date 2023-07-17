Northeast Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $114.29. 17,782,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,933,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.