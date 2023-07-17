Northeast Investment Management Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $732.74. 89,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $765.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

