Northeast Investment Management Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

