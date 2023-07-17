Northeast Investment Management Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.58. 151,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,271. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

