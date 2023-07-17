Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

