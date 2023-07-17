Northeast Investment Management Acquires 206 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 953,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

