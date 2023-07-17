North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after buying an additional 1,588,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after buying an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 134,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 887,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after buying an additional 425,717 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,865. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

