North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,320,000 after purchasing an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,612,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

