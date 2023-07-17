North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.99 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

