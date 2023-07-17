North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.51. 19,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,234. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

