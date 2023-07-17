Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 24,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,366. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.