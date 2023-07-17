NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.64.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $10.27 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,045 shares during the last quarter.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.