Next Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

