Next Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $191.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

