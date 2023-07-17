Next Capital Management LLC Invests $255,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
MGM Resorts International Price Performance
NYSE MGM opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $49.65.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
- eBay Steps Aboard the AI Bandwagon with Certilogo Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.