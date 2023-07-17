Next Capital Management LLC Invests $255,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $49.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

