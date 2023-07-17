Next Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.