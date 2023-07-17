Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Inotiv worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Inotiv

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

