Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $68.99 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

