NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Featured Articles

