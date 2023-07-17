NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. 105,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

See Also

