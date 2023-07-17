News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NWS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.34. News has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in News by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

