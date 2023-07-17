Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $232.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

