Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 440 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 7,800.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 651,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 643,302 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 644,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.44. 13,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

About SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

