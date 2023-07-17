Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,505,000 after purchasing an additional 229,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.35. 338,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.