Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,794 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.36% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 561,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

