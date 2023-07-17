Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2,393.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBDQ stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.