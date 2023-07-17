Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.25.

REGN traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $726.36. 78,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $741.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.