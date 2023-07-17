Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 60,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,998. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

